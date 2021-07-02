Jim Morrison, the musician who wanted to be a poet – El Sol de México

In his first concerts with The Doors, Jim Morrison sang with his back to the audience. He felt out of place on stage. He had always dreamed of the placid anonymity that poetry confers, not of being the talk of hippies and pleasure-hungry groupies. But in that geography of desire that was Los Angeles, it is difficult to give up pleasure.

In those years, Morrison was one more young man from the Summer of Love. With the difference that he, like Lou Reed, did not like colors or flowers: he dressed in black leather and dark boots. And he was often angry at everything or nothing: a direct inheritance from his avid readings of Nietzsche or Blake, which were expounded by memories of his quasi-military upbringing.

There was something about Morrison that did not fit in with times of love and peace. Deep down, he felt old.

“If ever there was anyone ready and willing to die, it was Jim. He had an aging body and a tired soul,” write Danny Suggerman and Jerry Hopkins in Nobody gets out of here alive (1980), the most extensive biography that exists on The Lizard King, who died half a century ago in Paris amid dozens of theses ranging from a heroin overdose or alcoholic congestion to an FBI assassination or a premeditated flight to North Africa.

The only sure thing is that only in his grave did Morrison fulfill his greatest dream: to belong to the Olympus of letters. Today, his remains lie alongside those of Oscar Wilde, Honorato de Balzac and Molière. And a little further from those of Arthur Rimbaud, his great idol, perhaps the culprit that Morrison lived so fast. Jim never understood how the French poet wrote all of his work until he was 19 years old. Jim, at 27, felt like he only wrote songs to hum, as he admitted in various public interviews.

His biographers describe his last days in a luxury apartment in the French capital, where he lived with Pamela, the woman he had fallen in love with since his teens in Venice Beach: “It was the first day of July and the heat in Paris was hellish. Jim was plunged into an abyss of terrible discouragement. He had been drinking for a long time and now he was trying to give it up once and for all. He was trying to write, capture the depressing situation and turn it into something creative, but he couldn’t. He was slumped in a chair in front of him. dining room, waiting for the words to come to him. The little he wrote did not live up to Morrison’s fame. And he knew it, “describe Danny Suggerman and Jerry Hopkins.

Before forming The Doors with Ray Manzarek, Robby Kireger and John Densmore, Morrison was studying film at UCLA. He believed that, well conceptualized, a film could have the same aesthetic value as a poem. But Jim wasn’t exactly the most popular in class. His work was too experimental. The director Oliver Stone shows, in his film The Doors, how Jim’s first shorts scared both friends and strangers, with sexual images that tried to explain the meaning of the lion in Nietzschean philosophy.

He was not the only one. In 1967, the year of musical explosion that allowed the Summer of Love to happen two years later, the new generations dreamed of a world free of authoritarianism. Everyone, at least in the middle classes of the Western world, rose up against the institutions: the family, the government, the police … Some took the pencil, others the guitar and, some less, tried to do both, like Morrison.

“As a result of World War II, for the first time young people had access to culture in a massive way: public universities expanded and leisure industries grew, including music,” explains Salvador Mendiola, an academic at UNAM and expert in countercultural movements. “It was a very creative and experimental generation, and that generated, of course, Beatles millionaires, but also millions of bohemian failures.”

Jim Morrison’s books were never successful. They were distributed among friends of the Doors and very specific artistic circles, such as Andy Warhol’s underground cliques. But his other idols, the beatnik writers, like Jack Kerouak or Allen Ginsberg, never read them. They became popular post mortem. Today two of his poetry books can be found in Mexico: The New Creatures and An American Prayer, both published months before his death.

In the late 1970s and early 1971, Morrison wanted to write poetry full time. The Doors no longer satisfied him. “He was fed up with an image he had left behind but couldn’t shake off. He had sought credibility as a poet, but his attempts had been thwarted by his appeal as a culture hero,” recalls Hopkins.

Even The Doors’ last album with Morrison alive, LA Woman (1971), was a martyrdom for him: he went to the recordings drunk and almost always left the studio in a lawsuit. However, Jim always considered music as a spiritual path towards what Nietzsche dubbed “the superman.” The blues drove him crazy: he couldn’t give it up. Rock may have taken him away from his literary aspirations, but it put him on the table of excesses.

Jim did not care much about institutions or awards, but perhaps he would have felt something the day Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 because songs, too, are poetry.