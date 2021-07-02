Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta added to UFC Fight Night on September 18

A lightweight bout is the newest addition to UFC Fight Night on September 18. Jim Miller will welcome Nikolas Motta on his official Octagon debut.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie this Thursday afternoon.

Miller will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The American is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost with Joe solecki on UFC on ABC 2. Jim He’s a veteran of the Octagon since 2008 and stands out for his strong grappling, with 18 victories by way of completion.

Motta, comes from winning your contract in Contender Series. The Brazilian beat Joseph lowry by unanimous decision. Nikolas is on a three-win streak and became known for his passing in season four of The Ultimate Fighter Brasil and also for being the former lightweight champion of Cage Fury Fighting Championship, one of the most important regional organizations of the USA.

UFC Fight Night September 18 will be held in a place to be defined.

