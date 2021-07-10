Jim Mickle will be in charge of the film adaptation of ‘God Country’

Jim Mickle will be responsible for directing the film adaptation of ‘God Country’, the acclaimed graphic novel by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates. Cates himself signed the script for this Legendary and AfterShock Media production.

Published in Spain by Panini Comics in February 2019, its story has an old man on the brink of dementia as the protagonist. Not only is Emmett Quinlan a problem for his children, not even the local police can take charge of his violent behavior.

But, when a tornado lifts his house to the heights, Quinlan’s true nature will come to light …

This will be the next work from Mickle, an independent filmmaker known for having directed ‘Stake Land’, ‘We are what we are’, ‘Fro in July’ and up to six episodes (out of a total of eighteen) of ‘Hap and Leonard’ , the remarkable SundanceTV series starring James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams that he also creatively developed and supervised alongside Nick Damici.

A little over a month ago they released what to date is his last work, the also television adaptation of ‘Sweet Tooth: The deer boy’, which he has also developed and creatively supervised with Beth Schwartz for in this case DC Entertainment, and of which in turn he has directed four episodes (out of a total of eight).