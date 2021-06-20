Jim Cramer: investment in technology returns, interest rates rise

Investors have bypassed banking and industry in favor of investing their capital in technology companies. This is not a whim and is not left to chance, it has its explanation according to Jim Cramer at MarketWatch.

The comments at the last FED meeting and the start of the rate hike brought large amounts of money to the market because investors believe this is a “New EDF”. After these the bonds flew and fell. Investors in these types of assets realized that Powell was serious.

This also affected the market for raw Materials, since investors related what happened with the bonds. By the way, the latter a larger market than stocks.

“Now, those of you who are so concerned about commodity prices, I have good news for you: the stock market is saying that Inflation is not only temporary, it has already peaked. Could the market be bad? Sure, but the odds of wild and crazy inflation are now off the table. There would be no such collapse in all commodity stocks at the same time as interest rates fall, if it weren’t true. Inflation of all kinds is being watched, as Powell said. There are some that are intractable, but I have a solution for them, articulated above, ”says Cramer.

Cramer has indicated that oil could fall due to a rally in the market. The saudis Are you ready for increase your production, while in USA. ha lowered to 1.9million barrels per day. With this news, oil extraction could begin to increase and this will cause the price of a barrel to fall. But the Saudis want to keep production high enough to make a lot of money, but low enough not to motivate the United States to increase drilling. We could get a clue of this from the Baker Hughes data today.

What’s happening with tech stocks?

Those who were investing in the industry have been convinced that Powell will tighten the policy, this means that they will have to turn their investment towards growth stocks such as the FAANG. Not forgetting firms like Nvidia or AMD. Microsoft can also be a great opportunity.

“Facebook has triumphed over its critics and is a great bargain for advertisers. Amazon is going to have a prime-time day. Apple is solving health care problems. Netflix has a better list now that COVID is running out and Google has solid businesses everywhere and a new sense of spending discipline that may or may not mean that the self-driving company Waymo is on its merry way. I know there is no M in FAANG, but Microsoft (MSFT) was not going to miss this rally either, ”says Cramer.

Travel, cloud and cybersecurity companies are beginning to appreciate in this environment.

Many investors believe that construction companies will be pressured by the rate hike. Mortgage rates go up little, bonds go up, and the falling yield is over. They can weather inflation, rates go down, so affordability increases, and this opens up the option to purchase.

Buyers think that the economy is slowing down, which means that there will be no short-term rate hike, something that banks need to save their currencies. So it’s a good time to sell and get into fintechs like Paypal or Square.

“Now, does any of this make sense? Sure for today. I say for today, because some of these purchases are large negative event purchases, which means that buyers were waiting to see what the Fed would do before entering. And we know that we are in a seasonally weak time, so I suspect that some of these technologies and stocks will lose their gains. However, buyers and sellers have spoken, Jay Powell is serious, but not soon, and the issue of the hyperinflation now he’s off the table where he should have been all the time, ”Cramer concludes.