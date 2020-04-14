Uncertainty and fear are some of the palpable feelings in the world tennis community in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Hundreds of professional players will be for months without the possibility of carrying out their professional activity, with the consequent drought of monetary income. Although it is true that the best in the world have more than enough margin to face this situation without problems, there is a great multitude of tennis players who can suffer a lot financially. There are already voices that warn of the possibility that this crisis will end some tennis trajectories of young people who are struggling to enter the top 200, and in that idea they reaffirm Jim Courier and Andy Roddick in words collected by Tennis.com.

“Players who have spent years on the circuit will have much less problems with this. They all already have a certain background, they have consolidated sponsors and they will be able to cope. In any case, we must ask ourselves what level of income a tennis player needs to cover his expenses essential, such as paying the fees, maintenance of the trainer or physical trainer and the personal bills you have. My feeling is that the 200 best in the ranking will be able to cope with this, but the rest will be more complicated, “said the two former US players in a talk where Roddick highlighted which group can affect it the most.” This is going to be especially difficult for the young promises who were trying to open a gap for themselves, ” he asserts.

Precisely Andy proposes compensatory measures for the tennis players in case no other tournament was played in the remainder of the season. “The ATP should guarantee a minimum number of weeks to compete, and in case of non-compliance, make financial compensation to those who may be most affected. “Tennis is a reflection of many other economic activities. If the season is resumed the negative consequences will be greatly reduced. With a collective effort, forgetting individual interests and working together, tennis will not suffer too much damage,” said Courier, before tackle another interesting aspect.

“This season is not to make money, but to make tennis survive. It is something that we must all understand and work together to achieve, “he stressed before demanding an acceleration in the measures of economic democratization in the circuit promoted by the ATP in a progressive way for some time.” They have been raising the cash prizes of the previous phases and first rounds, but everything is part of a plan whose time horizon is five years. It may be time to accelerate that transition because this crisis is going to require help from modest players, “they said. Jim Courier and Andy Roddick, two men very committed to their sport.

