Big Show | Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they extorted and abused young OVW talents and led them to a strange “cult” of sexual favors and other restrictions. The stories are coming out and Cornette’s former best friend can vouch for virtually all of them.

Jim Cornette’s wife slept with Big Show

During The Bolin Alley, Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed Jim Cornette’s situation for over an hour. They confirmed that the allegations against Cornette are virtually all true.

“Yes, I knew that and people ask me why I didn’t say anything. Well, number one, it was not my place to say anything number two, anyone who said something, I think anyone who is attracted to this would be the one to say something. “

They could not confirm the rumor that Jim Cornette likes “Golden showers”. In that sense, Carmella and Corey Graves seem interested in the idea.

Chris Bolin noted that the reason no one “looked” at Jim Cornette’s personal life is because he is not that strange compared to the rest of the professional wrestling business. There are dark stories everywhere and Jim Cornette and his wife “abusing their power” did not fall into the category of follies that are hard to believe. It looks bad outside the wrestling business, but not inside it.

It was said that no one complained for years because it would have cost most people their job. The wrestling business is complicated and political. This helped keep Jim Cornette’s secret hidden for decades.

Kenny Bolin also claimed that Jim Cornette’s wife “had already been on The Big Show before meeting Jimmy.” Bolin later commented that he had seen “Big naked show smoking a cigarette and that it is not a pretty sight, all I know is that any girl I have been with is not my territory”.

Bolin then paraphrased an email from a former unnamed “big star” on WCW. This story was about the first time he met Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey. Apparently, the situation ended with Stacey offering to “have sex with Kevin Nash.” It was not confirmed whether Big Kev allowed him to do so.

Kenny Bolin went on to say, “There were a lot of powerful people in WWE who knew what was going on, but did nothing about it.” OVW was WWE’s development system at the time.

Jim Cornette flatly denied these claims. Cornette’s attorney, Stephen P New, was also involved. Bolin also stated that New does not know what kind of worm can he has opened.

You can watch Kenny Bolin’s full podcast below. It’s very informative as it takes a lot of questions from fans on this controversial topic.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.