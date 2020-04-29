Legendary Jim Cornette lashes out at Joey Ryan on Twitter

Legendary Jim Cornette used his Twitter account to lash out at the Impact Wrestling fighter, Joey Ryan.

Ryan tweeted to commend Kenny Omega, AEW Executive Vice President and World Tag Team Champion as he disliked the bully culture present in professional wrestling.

Joey Ryan used a clip of the deceased former world heavyweight champion Vader to try to assert his point of view.

Give me Kenny Omega by making his talent seem credible and a threat that Vader will take liberties from a man who’s just trying to get a job. I am thankful that the culture of the stalker in the fight has waned and that we are evolving beyond that. ”

Give me Kenny Omega making his enhancement talent look credible and a threat over Vader taking liberties on a guy just trying to get a job. Thankful that the bully culture in wrestling has declined and that we’re evolving past it. https://t.co/fPe3L0O4Jq – Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 28, 2020

Cornette responds

Jim Cornette, who was Vader’s manager during his WWE period, did not appreciate the comments made by Joey Ryan.

This would not be the first time that Cornette has lashed out at Ryan or Omega. Cornette was apparently blocked by Ryan, whom Cornette referred to as “Dick Boy,” however, he responded to a screenshot of these comments about Vader.

Cornette wrote:

Morning Thoughts on Dick Boy:

1. An adult man who uses the term “stalker culture” is a fag *.

2. Better to be glad that the fight has changed or you will not be allowed to enter.

3. There is evolution and de-evolution.

4. @JoeyRyanOnline is a whiny jerk and needs

your talc for your vag ***

Morning thoughts on Dick Boy: 1. A grown man using the term “bully culture” is a pussy. 2. He BETTER be glad wrestling’s changed or his ass wouldn’t be allowed in it. 3. There is Evolving and DEvolving. 4. @JoeyRyanOnline is an insufferable whiny douche & needs his pussy powdered https://t.co/IfdxXPbY0k – Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 28, 2020

Ryan responded to Cornette’s comments and said that his previous tweet was not an attack on Vader.

“Hi Jim. Obviously, we will never agree on the way of looking at wrestling, but this is a strange hill for you to die with the knowledge about head trauma, brain damage and CTE. This is not an attack for Vade, I understand that at that time it was worked like this ».

Joey Ryan continued commenting:

The knights Vader fought with were not there to cover or defend themselves without anger. Having numerous peer careers cut by head injuries, I am thankful that it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. ”

The gentlemen he wrestled was in no place to cover up or fight back without getting heat on himself. Having numerous peers and colleagues careers shortened by head injuries, I’m thankful it doesn’t need to be this way anymore. – Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 28, 2020

Vader’s son responds to Joey Ryan’s comments

Vader’s son Jesse White still has his father’s official Twitter account and responded to Ryan’s tweet.

Jesse wrote:

“Everyone has a place on the card and @JoeyRyanOnline has his. Different flavors and maybe this is not yours. When Pops (referring to his father) was green on AWA, he was in the ring alongside Brody and Stan. Connecting the dots, my father had the same credibility as Bruiser Brody and Stan Hansen. Pops overview: 13 world titles «

Every1 has a spot on the card & @JoeyRyanOnline has his. Different flavors and maybe this isn’t his. When pops was green with AWA he was in the ring with Brody and Stan A LOT. Connecting the dots but Pops made his believable just like Brody / Stan did. Pops summarizes: 13 WorldTitles🖖 https://t.co/1t1oYAFCT8 – Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 28, 2020

Jesse continued commenting and said that Omega vs. Vader at the Tokyo Dome, at New Japan Pro Wrestling, would have been a fight that brought a lot of profit.

“On an additional note … Pops and @KennyOmegamanX at @ njpw1972 at the Tokyo Dome, both at their best, would have been $$$.”

Kenny Omega also commented

Omega did not respond to Ryan or Cornette, but did respond to Jesse’s comment.

“It would have been an incredible honor. A personal dream match (especially in that environment) ».

Would have been an incredible honor. Personal dream match, (especially in that setting). https://t.co/tEW5HHzrVp – Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 28, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.