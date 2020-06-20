As #SpeakingOut gains popularity on social media, more cases become known and little by little people go unpunished. A recent case revealed is that of Jim Cornette and his wife who have been accused of preparing a fighter who made the allegations on Twitter using the name @AKI_Evolution.

Jim Cornette asked for sexual favors in exchange for development contracts in OVW the former territory of WWE

These allegations against Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey noted that they attempted to “prepare” the victim while he was at OVW in exchange for a contract. The victim claims that they were approached through a private message sent “explicit images”. When the victim tried to get out of the situation, they claim that the couple “terrorized and extorted it.”

The couple also allegedly attacked others.

“I made a very vague post yesterday about @TheJimCornette. Faced with current events, I feel the need to clarify and speak. During my first year in business, his wife, Stacy, tried to harass me. He approached via direct message, sent me explicit photos that I never asked for, protected himself with the Kentucky commission (claiming that the manager was a friend of the family) and sentenced that he was going to fuck me, as if I had no other choice. . However, my experience with them is very poor compared to others. When Jim was programming and hosting OVW, if you wanted a contract or on his show, you had to have sex with his wife, often with him watching. This has happened to many, MANY people. A close friend was abused and basically brainwashed for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy did her best to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to get other fighters to physically bother him. I was one of them. She sent me photos showing his tires that he has cut, and she brags that she prepared him to lose his job, his apartment, even his car. All because he escaped from an extremely toxic relationship and wanted nothing to do with them. Stacy boasted that she could call the Kentucky commission to give her “targets.” she was a friend of the family and, if she wished, she could direct her attention to anyone licensed in the state, so that they could hurt, and sometimes even ruin their careers. When he says “cult cornette”, it is because he has a history of taking advantage of the greenhorns using his power and position as OVW leader to satisfy his and his wife’s sexual desires. They used their place of power to hurt many, many people. No one wants to speak for his position in wrestling, but this is EXTREMELY common among OVW alumni. This will probably ruin many opportunities in wrestling, and that’s okay, but make no mistake: Jim Cornette is trash. He and his wife have abused power to hurt many people. fuck off Jim. screw you Stacy. You are scum I feel like I betrayed the school that allowed me to learn the trade of professional wrestling. OVW is the reason why I changed my life. And I feel like I’ve betrayed them. That’s how bad wrestling can be. My hands are shaking and I’m afraid to write this. If it was a man sending unwanted nude photos to a woman, telling her how they were going to fuck her, and trying to get them to actively commit crimes to hurt others, no one would tell me ‘I don’t see anything wrong with this one.’ I hated it and how it made me feel. “

You can read the tweets at the following link.

Undoubtedly a delicate and crazy situation, which undoubtedly reveals the darker side of the business and is currently uncovering the abuse of power everywhere.

We will continue to inform you of any update.

