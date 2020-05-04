Despite the fact that many disagree that Disney continues to make live-action versions of its classics. There are other fans, who love the idea that with this their stories are inherited to a new generation, and that they see them again on the big screen. With the confirmation of the live action of ‘Hercules’, many want to know the cast of the characters. AND there are already several actors in mind that could be Hades in the movie.

If someone has lived under a rock and knows nothing of the Disney animated movie, ‘Hercules’. Released in 1997, and quickly became a classic. The film, in addition to presenting a more colorful and fun story of the demigod Hercules, also brought incredible and catchy songs from the hand of the fabulous composer. Alan Menken.

All this combined, made ‘Hercules’ became one of the favorite movies within the so-called Disney Renaissance. So when it became official that the directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Anthony and Joe Russo, would be the producers of the film, everyone is eager to know who will be in charge of bringing the characters to life.

So the internet could not sit still and fans have already released their requests and shown what actors Hades could be. Among the names that stand out are those of the Jurassic Park star, Jeff Goldblum. But, the name of Jim Carrey, which seems that since ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’, has returned to his Jerry Lewis-style comedyAnd that’s something fans would love to see in a character like Hades.

Other names that are also being rumored for the role of the God of the Underworld are J.K. Simmons, Robert Downey Jr. and Vince Vaughn. But for now, as more official information is released. Disney prepares the arrival of its next live-action, ‘Mulan’, which has a release date for July 24 this year.