Jim Carrey and Ryan Reynolds to make a superhero musical comedy

It would be great to see Jim Carrey and Ryan Reynolds together in a movie, but it also gets more interesting if it’s superheroes.

Since a time ago Ryan reynolds He’s becoming the busiest actor on the planet because he has a ton of projects going on. Some are filmed and others are delayed as Deadpool 3. Soon we will be able to see it in Free guy and the sequel to the movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard hitting theaters this summer. But it has also rolled Red Notice, the most expensive movie in Netflix history, where it shares the limelight with Gal gadot Y Dwayne johnson.

Has some other cool projects like The Adam Project which will also be released on Netflix, the version of A Christmas Carol titled Spirited for AppleTV + what Ryan reynolds will star alongside Will ferrell Y Octavia spencer. But if that wasn’t enough, it will appear next to John krasinski on Imaginary Friends, while everyone waits for me to do Deadpool 3 in order to Marvel studios.

Ryan reynolds will do the video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair and the comic drama Upstate Netflix, along with the family comedy Everyday Parenting Tips from Universal. Not forgetting that they could make a sequel to 6 in the shade (6 Underground). Now they report that he is preparing a musical superhero comedy with Jim Carrey.

Unfortunately there are not many details about this film and we do not know if it will be for Netflix or yes it will be released in theaters. But surely bring together Ryan reynolds Y Jim Carrey it’s a great idea. In addition, the superhero genre is beginning to be very saturated, that is why more and more films will appear that are comedies, musicals, horror and any theme that changes things a bit and revitalizes the genre.

