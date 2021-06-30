Jill Biden, wife of the US president, appears on the cover of Vogue – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, stars on the cover of the August issue of Vogue magazine with an interview in which she talks about her marriage to President Joe Biden, her arrival in the White House and her values ​​as an educator.

Titled “A First Lady for All: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden,” journalist Jonathan Van Meter depicts the US President’s wife as a simple person who asks to be called by her first name in formal settings. and contrary to artifice.

Jill Biden, 69, has made history by keeping her job as a teacher and combining it with her role in the White House, a decision she was told by many during the campaign that she “would not be able” and she replied: “Why not? You have to make things happen, right?

The first lady emphasizes that she now has a “bigger platform” than when her husband was vice president and that does not make her want to “abandon” work, but on the contrary: “I want to add more things, but I know it is not possible, because you want to be focused, get it right. And there is much to do ”.

The president also appears in the piece, in which he assures that he never “wanted” to be president and that it was she who encouraged him to run as a candidate based on a shared regret regarding the era of former President Donald Trump and “the state of the country.” , he points out.