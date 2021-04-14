Jill Biden “tolerated well” medical procedure, says White House

April 14, 2021

The White House said first lady Jill Biden successfully “tolerated” an undisclosed medical procedure she underwent early Wednesday.

“The first lady tolerated the procedure well and is heading back to the White House to resume her normal hours,” said Elizabeth Alexander, the First Lady’s communications director.

The White House revealed Tuesday night that 69-year-old Jill Biden would go to an outpatient medical center for a “common” procedure.

No further details were released about Jill Biden’s health.

President Biden accompanied her to the appointment and also returned to the White House.

With information from AFP

