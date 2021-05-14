Jill Biden Teams Up With Jennifer Garner To Promote Teen Vaccines

15 minutes. The first lady of the United States (USA), Jill Biden, traveled this Thursday with actress Jennifer Garner to Charleston, West Virginia, with the aim of promoting vaccination against COVID-19 in adolescents.

Biden and Garner, who is from that city, visited with Democratic Congressman Joe Manchin a vaccination clinic for teenagers, located at Capital High School in Charleston.

Just this Thursday, the US began vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years old against COVID-19. This after the health authorities gave their approval on Wednesday.

In a speech, the first lady defended that vaccines are safe.

“There is a lot of misinformation these days, and some friends have asked me if getting vaccinated is safe. And you all know the answer is ‘yes’. I’ve been vaccinated and I promise you it doesn’t even hurt, and I hate needles.”, he indicated.

Jill Biden also expressed her satisfaction with the new recommendation of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC, in English) for vaccinated people that they can go without a mask in most enclosed spaces.

However, they will need to keep it in crowded places such as hospitals, airplanes, and buses.

Green light to hugs

In fact, both she and Garner made the tour of Charleston without face masks.

President Joe Biden’s wife also said that Americans will be able to do things again, like hug the people they love.

“We all miss things like that, like just smiling at strangers,” He said.

For her part, Garner, who was described by Manchin as the “first daughter of West Virginia” and as “a special person who never forgot where she came from,” said it is important to overcome the pandemic.

“But to do that we have to get everyone who doubts about vaccines to sit in these chairs.”Garner pointed out.

The actress and the first lady have worked together in the past as members of the board of directors of the NGO Save the Children.

Even Garner campaigned for Joe Biden last year during the presidential race last November.