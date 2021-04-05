Jill Biden sparks controversy over her rocker outfit



First lady Jill Biden caused controversy with her outfit.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

The First Lady Jill biden He sparked controversy over his “rocker” outfit, which he used a few days ago when he returned from California.

Dr. Biden wore a full black flared leather skirt, mesh stockings, and ankle boots.

The positions on the ‘outfit’ of the First Lady were divided between those who considered that it looked very good and those who described it as inelegant and not at all ideal for its age, 70 years.

“Dr. Jill Biden wearing those fishnet stockings and booties”Christopher wrote whose comment sparked thousands of reactions.

Of course, there was no shortage of comparisons on how the former first lady looked Melania Trump.

User @ Marc_ram1603 found Biden to be classy compared to Melania and shared one of the controversial images the former first lady posed for as a model.

“Imagine looking at all these outfits and then saying that the Forever 21 black leather skirt paired with the DSW mesh tights found in the line is considered to be ‘sophisticated and sexy,'” wrote Kimberly Klacik.

User Rapunzel, a popular translator, criticized Biden being singled out for his stockings, but critics said nothing about Melania and her nude photos.

“Conservative hypocrisy at its best”, wrote.