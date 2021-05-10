Jill Biden sent a powerful message to Latin artists during the concert “Ellas y su Música”



Jill Biden sent a powerful message to the most prominent artists in Latin music at the Latin Grammy concert “Ellas y su Música,” which aired on Univision.

The organization Latin Grammy transmitted through the signal Univision the concert “They and their Music”. In it they celebrated at great latin artists inside of record industry. For this they brought together the best of the music world and even the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, sent a message loaded with feeling and thanked these great women. This happened just as the Mother’s Day. He highlighted the talent and artistry that these women have brought to the industry over the years. Latin music.

In Spanish, Jill biden, said good night through a video to the spectators and continued with a powerful message: “… Tonight it is my pleasure to join the celebration of essential Latin artists such as Gloria Estefan, Yuri, Becky G, Thalía and many others whose voices have been heard in our lands and around the world. Music transcends cultures and distances. He tells us stories and fills us with joy, makes us relive moments of our lives and calms the pains of the soul in difficult times… On behalf of the President, my husband Joe biden, and for my part… Thank you for your music! ”, were part of the emotional words of one of the most important women in the country.

At the concert, about 20 artists paid tribute to four great singers: Rocío Dúrcal, Gloria Estefan, Vikki Carr and Celia Cruz. Among the many that made clear the talent they have on stage were: Anitta, Lila Downs, Shaila Dúrcal, Leslie Grace, Alejandra Guzmán, La India, Milly Quezada, Olga Tañón, Ana Bárbara, Siudy Garrido, Nella Rojas and Paula Arenas.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden himself published on his Instagram account a message for all moms for Mother’s Day: “To moms around the world, wishing you a safe and happy Mother’s Day. Share your favorite quote from your mother below. ” Of course, in the photograph he himself placed a phrase of his mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden: “… Without courage, you cannot love with abandon.”

He also posted a video on Twitter where he continued with the small tribute to his mother, considering her an example in many ways. He also took advantage and sent a message to all the mothers for your hard daily effort.

My mom taught me about the importance of family, loyalty, and faith. Her immeasurable strength lives on in all of her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and the many other lives that she touched. pic.twitter.com/hapYzf5S3y – President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021

For her part, Jill Biden took the opportunity two days ago to send her her condolences to Michelle Obama and Barack Obama for the loss of their dog Bo: “My heart is with you… Bo brought smiles to all of us,” wrote the First Lady of the United States. The family has been with the dog since 2009 during Obama’s first term.

My heart is with you @MichelleObama, @BarackObama, Sasha, Malia, and Sunny. Bo brought smiles to us all. https://t.co/VnSq6RlxP0 – Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 8, 2021

