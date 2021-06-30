Jill Biden is on the cover of ‘Vogue’, something Melania Trump never achieved



The photographs of the First Lady for Vogue were taken at various points in the White House.

Photo: Twitter capture / @voguemagazine / Courtesy

The first lady Jill Biden is the picture on the cover of Vogue magazine for the July 20 issue, six months after arriving at the White House, something the former first lady Melania Trump could never achieve.

The President’s Wife Joe biden posed for photos this spring, where she is seen on one of the White House balconies, wearing a navy blue, floral Oscar de la Renta dress for the cover photo.

The images were taken by Annie Leibovitz, who also caught the First Lady working, wearing Ralph Lauren clothes – we remember that she is a university university professor – in addition to photographing her in a green dress next to President Biden.

The text was written by Jonathan Van Meter, who creates a profile combining the professional and personal side of the First Lady and how her work as an academic has left its mark on several people. She also remembers her time in Washington, DC, as Second Lady and how she lived the election campaign in 2020, amid the political division of the country and how President Biden managed to depressurize a bit.

“During the campaign, I felt a lot of anxiety from people; they were scared, ”she said. “When I travel the country now, I feel like people can breathe again. I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected. The people wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic… But also… he’s just a calmer president. Lower the temperature”.

Dr. B, as the author refers at various times, also talks about her projects, such as the reinstatement of Joining Forces, the military family support initiative that he launched with Michelle Obama 10 years ago.

His work, it is indicated, is just beginning, because in the East Wing there is a lot of movement and he is expected to organize cultural events and take full responsibility for official dinners and Christmas decorations.

She believes that when she was Second Lady she had an important platform to promote projects, but now she recognizes that her position is stronger.

“Now I have a bigger platform and I feel every day, like… what could I give up? What would I like to give up? Not at all, ”he said.

Tradition back

With Melania Trump, Vogue magazine broke its tradition of photographing and interviewing the country’s first ladies. In fact, no fashion magazine in America had the former first lady on its cover.

The only time he appeared at Vanity Fair was in Mexico, where he was seen “tasting” a dish of jewels like spaghetti. That edition was harshly criticized in Mexico and other countries, especially because former President Donald Trump attacked Mexican immigrants calling them “rapists” and “criminals” and she did not raise her voice.

In 2019, Anna Wintour was asked why Melania Trump was not on the cover of the magazine, especially because of her history as a model. The editor never referred to the former president’s wife by name, but in April of that year she pointed out on CNN that the magazine she directed featured profiles of women who believed “in the position” that she assumed editorially.

In July of that same year, in a podcast by The Economist, Wintour was questioned again on the same subject, but the editor again avoided mentioning Melania Trump by name, instead emphasizing that Michelle Obama, who appeared in four editions from the magazine when she was First Lady.

“Well, I think First Lady Michelle Obama was really amazing in every fashion decision she made.”Wintour replied.

Melania Trump’s former spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, called Wintour “small” and said a magazine cover did not define the then First Lady.