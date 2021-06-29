Jhonny López says that Lorenzo Méndez spat on his ex’s face for being drugged



Johnny López says he saw Lorenzo Méndez spit on his ex’s face.

In the midst of all the Rivera family scandal, Jhonny López, little brother of Chiquis Rivera, has raised his voice after a long time in silence. Not only with the audit that asked her mother’s companies run by her Aunt Rosie but also with the relationship her sister had with Lorenzo Mendez. Through some Instagram messages, he assured that the singer he spat in the face of his ex Claudia Galván for being drugged.

We already know that the end of the relationship of Lorenzo Méndez and Claudia Galván it was plagued with controversy. However, it is Jhonny López, Lorenzo’s former brother-in-law, was the one who revealed that he saw the singer spit in his ex’s face for being according to him under the influence of drugs specifically coca.

“You are defending someone whose first wife literally took him to court for domestic violence. Literally lOr I saw spit in her face and hit her while she was on the coke. And what do you care about whoever my sister is dating? It affects you ? We all have problems. We are humans. And you don’t know her personally, so you can’t talk about it. She deserves to be happy after everything that has happened, especially after everything that Lawrence made it happen. It’s funny because Lawrence He is the one who does not sign the divorce papers and is asking for money now and until March he was trying to get back with her, but because everything is what it seems on social networks … at least. for you . You look ridiculous defending a man who is literally a phony, “replied Chicapicosa2’s account about a message that Jhonny López wrote.

Now we don’t know how it could Jhonny López having witnessed an argument between Lorenzo and his ex. Or if perhaps he was referring to someone else and that person was Chiquis Rivera placeholder image and no Claudia Galvan. What is certain is that Johnny is no longer a child and that he is willing to raise his voice whenever he can to show the alleged injustices that he believes have been committed to his brothers. As much as for the things you think have been done with the money from his mom Jenni Rivera, as with the hard experiences that his sister had Chiquis Rivera placeholder image.

A few months ago, the own Johnny López said that Lorenzo Méndez yes he had hit his sister Chiquis Rivera. She, for her part, has always said that there have been differences, that she gave the relationship several opportunities and that she decided to separate. At some point in an interview with his friend Larry Hernández, Chiquis left open the possibility that her separation from Lorenzo was due in part to some addictions.