Jhonny Depp debuts on Instagram commenting on the virus and causes great euphoria | Instagram

The actor Johnny Depp It has caused a stir among all his followers when he debuted for the first time on Instagram through which he commented on the coronavirus.

The actor’s followers immediately realized that Depp, who did not have an account on the popular platform debuted for the first time this time sharing his opinion on the coronavirus.

The reaction from the fans did not wait as immediately the award-winning actor added almost 1.9 million followers in just 24 hours with two images and a reflection on the pandemic that keeps most of them in confinement.

The famous actor who gave life to Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean“He shared a gloomy image coupled with a curious message

Hello everyone! Recording something for you now … Give me a minute.

The actor quickly surpassed more than a million followers in a matter of hours, his image added more than a million “Likes” and 86,000 comments, which does not surprise us coming from an artist as acclaimed as him.

Subsequently, the histrionic He also shared a video of more than eight minutes which has already exceeded two million views and 46,000 comments in which, in other things, explained the reason for its premiere on Instagram: The coronavirus.

I think I’ve never thought of any reason to join social media until now. It is time to open a dialogue, while the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused countless tragedies and damage in the lives of people. Through love and empathy, we will help each other and survive, “he explains.

In the same way, the actor, in an act of humility to his fans, also thanked the last years and took the opportunity to announce the premiere of a remastered version of the song by John Lennon, “Isolation” with his friend and guitarist, Jeff Beck. The song is now available through the platform of Spotify.

After commenting on this song by the remembered composer and singer, he recalled some words that according to Depp they became prophecy from Lennon

Jeff Beck and I recorded the song ‘Isolation’ last year. A song about isolation, fear, and the existential risks of our world. So we wanted to give you this song. We hope that in our small measure it will help you to pass this strange time that we are living, “says the actor.

John Lennon released this song in 1970 “Isolation“is a letter according to the current times.

People say we did it. They don’t know that we are so afraid. Isolation. We are afraid of being alone. Everyone must have a home. Isolation”.

