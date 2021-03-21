Jhon Jairo Trellez assures that the Atlético Nacional fan hurts more to lose against Millonarios than against América de Cali in the preview of the classic in El Campín

This Sunday, at 8 p.m. at the El Campín stadium, it will be played is that for many it is the ‘Superclásico’ of Colombian Professional Soccer between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, which will be the match on date 13 of the Colombian League.

And for several days, what will be this meeting has started to heat up, which, in addition, is vital for the two clubs to be able to stay among the top eight and confirm that they will contest the first title of the year 2021.

Several former players who have been protagonists during the history of this great match threw their comments during the week and the day before the one who spoke was Jhon Jairo Tréllez, who was part of that emblematic Atlético Nacional team in 1989.

In communication with the Caracol Radio program Carrusel, ‘La Turbina’ made it clear to him which game he most enjoyed winning. “Losing against the Blues was always painful, it is the rivalry because they are great teams in the country. It hurts more to lose against Millonarios than against America.”

Already about the game this Sunday, Tréllez commented: “I’ll be honest, Millonarios is a little better, Nacional is just catching up.”