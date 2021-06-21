Jeyvier Cintrón hits himself in the face in EXATLON

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

As the fifth season of EXATLON continues its march, not only is it becoming clearer who are the athletes with the most options to reach the final, but also the public is learning more details about the lives of each one of them. , your personality and even your hallmarks.

And this time, Jeyvier Cintrón, one of the athletes, with the greatest claw, revealed that every day he always hits someone to be able to activate himself and start the competition with a lot of energy.

The Puerto Rican participant confessed that almost like a ritual, he needs to discharge that energy and that someone he hits is himself.

This was revealed by the Puerto Rican, in some informational pills, presented by the official account of EXATLON Etados Unidos and by the Telemundo page, where the participant, with great grace, mentioned that his hobby is to hit his face, on a daily basis.

In this link you can see the confession of Jeyvier, and of his companions.

“Before competing, I hit myself in the face to activate myself and go out with great fury on the circuit. I do myself that way, ”said the member of the Reds team.

The Puerto Rican also assured that his mania is so evident, that his reality companions have already noticed how he hits himself on a daily basis, and they make fun of him for it.

“It’s kind of funny. The whole team hesitates, as we say in Puerto Rico, because of that crazy thing I do, but it is part of me. It’s a mania to activate me, ”added Jeyvier with a laugh.

The EXATLON contestant has undoubtedly been one of the athletes who has been most sincere in the program about his feelings and emotions, as he also recently showed, when he claimed to be very down because of the losses suffered by his team.

In another video posted on the reality account on Instagram, Jeyvier opened his heart and said bluntly that every time the team suffers a blow, over time that kind of situation makes it worse.

“Dawn is not easy, after the loss of a partner. Yesterday (Sunday) Nicole Díaz left us. These last two weeks have been very difficult days for us. There are two consecutive reds … each loss affects us, “said the famous several weeks ago.

“I really do not know what is happening to us, but personally, I do not want to lose another teammate, since it is a deep loss,” added the young man.

Jeyvier also mentioned that the most important thing for him is to remain very positive and maintain the union with the Reds, to be able to overcome all adversities.

“We are all always united, more than ever. It is not normal for us that we are losing consecutively, as has happened. I think it’s a matter of strategy and keeping that energy up, ”said Rojo. “We have to be strong as a team, we have to be good at strategies and attack from the beginning.”

