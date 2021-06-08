Jeyvier and Viviana from EXATLON with mental and emotional damage

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

The fifth season of EXATLON is like to rent a balcony, and although the athletes who still survive in the competition have shown their claw and strength, amid the difficulties they have had to face, some unexpected events and being away from their families, it is beginning to take its toll on them. Even his mental health has begun to deteriorate.

This was stated by the reality show itself, through its Instagram page, where they shared a video in which Jeyvier Cintron and Viviana opened up about how bad they are feeling these days, especially after the consecutive elimination of two team members from Los Famosos.

Under the message: “Jeyvier and Viviana talk about how the competition has affected them mentally”, EXATLON allowed the two red athletes to refer to their feelings, openly.

“I never expected that being here would affect me emotionally as well. I thought it was going to be just a physical competition, ”Viviana said. “We knew we couldn’t keep up with the same pace. We know that sometimes we have to be on the floor, and now it’s our turn ”.

The athlete, who was saddened and saddened by the situation her team is going through, admitted that there are things that are not working well.

“We were able to get the sentence, but even so the elimination, there I think the whole team (failed). There was a lack of communication. There are several strategies that did not work for us, ”said the Reds star.

Jeyvier was also visibly down and confessed to being with a lot of pain in his heart and in his spirit.

“Dawn is not easy, after the loss of a partner. Yesterday (Sunday) Nicole Díaz left us. These last two weeks have been very difficult days for us. There are two consecutive reds … each loss affects us, “said the famous.

“I really do not know what is happening to us, but personally, I do not want to lose another teammate, since it is a deep loss,” added the athlete from the Los Famosos team, showing that he is emotionally very affected by the absence that have left their companions.

Despite the blow, which affects him mentally and emotionally, the young man assured that they have tried their best to remain healthy and united.

“We are all always united, more than ever. It is not normal for us that we are losing consecutively, as has happened. I think it’s a matter of strategy and keeping that energy up, ”said red. “Every time we lose a member of us, we suffer a lot. So whatever it is, we have to improve it, we really do. “

Jeyvier added that they will continue to bring out their best skills and will not give up, despite their lows.

“Today, entering week 20, I am going to go out attacking with everything. We can’t really show that we are sad, even though we are sad about the loss of Nicole. We have to be strong as a team, we have to be good at strategies and attack from the beginning ”, commented the EXATLON contestant. “We have no other choice, so whatever the game is played for, we have to get away with it all.”

Nicole Díaz was eliminated on Sunday in the duel in which Mirna Almada won the right to continue in the fifth season of the Telemundo show.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories