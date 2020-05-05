WWE News

Jey Uso could start a solo career

After Jimmy Uso’s injury, his brother Jey could start a solo career. WWE does not want to have it stopped for half a year, and less with the current situation that is being lived. The two would reunite when Jimmy returned from his injury.

Separation from The New Day?

Despite the rumors that have been circulating on the internet about a possible fragmentation of The New Day due to the new role as a SmackDown hacker of Xavier Woods (Something that today seems ruled out) Big E has come out to speak on the subject in WWE The Bump, saying that New Day is left for a while:

It is an honor to have received recognition as the best group in history, and I have to say that The New Day is still for a while. We have a lot of rope.

Otis Push

The person behind the push Otis has had for the past few weeks is Vince McMahon himself. Both the WWE CEO and several wrestlers knew Otis was going to be high in WWE, especially for his work ethic during his time at the Performance Center.

