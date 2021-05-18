Jey Mammon reveals the reason why Diego Boneta blocked him on WhatsApp

This Monday, Hey mammon revealed why the protagonist of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, Diego Boneta, blocked it on WhatsApp. Apparently, it all stemmed from a misunderstanding.

It happened during the broadcast of his program ‘Los Mammones’ (América TV), where César Bordón was the guest, who plays the singer’s manager in the Netflix production. At one point, Mammon took the opportunity to tell him his anecdote with Boneta.

According to the driver, a few days ago he sent a message to the actor to convince him to give him an interview. It was as part of an on-air challenge posed by his radio colleagues Gabriel Schultz and Dalma Maradona, with the slogan of achieving “impossible things.” According to what Mammon explained, the content of the message was “a little out of place“For overconfidence:” ‘What are you doing, Boneta?’ I became the friend ”, described. As a result, and without a word, the mexican decided to block it.

In addition, he revealed that a producer of the television series also contacted Boneta and wrote: “I’m from the Jey Mammon program”, but the result was the same and it was also blocked.

Watch the video at minute 21:35

It was at that moment that Bordón explained what the motive could have been. “I don’t know what the case was, but ‘Mammon’ is particular,” he clarified in reference to the driver’s last name, a term that in Mexico is used as an insult, which could have caused Boneta to think that it was all a bad joke. taste.

“You will have done something, because it is a love,” added the guest. “How touchy Boneta, come on!” Mammon launched. “We are animals, he is not susceptible,” excused Bordón. “Unblock me, fucking dude,” asked the driver on camera, laughing.