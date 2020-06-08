Artists from different parts of the world have transformed their teeth into luxury pieces

Placing jewelry or diamonds on the teeth is a fashion trend among singers and artists. Identifying with some styles, such as trap or reggaeton.

Although it is a widely accepted trend, the truth is that it can bring problems to the teeth. Here we will talk a little more about it.

Who sets the trend

As an article in the newspaper El Día indicates, artists and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, JBalvin, Bad Bunny, Annuel, and even Madonna, among others, have joined this trend.

The following should be clarified: It is not that they replace their teeth – although it is possible that some have done so – with luxury pieces, rather, they put on their teeth covers with said jewels that make them stand out.. With this, they attract attention, especially through their music videos.

What are the repercussions of wearing luxury teeth

Although it is a trend that many of the followers of these celebrities follow, the truth is that it is not a advisable practice, especially if the implants in the teeth are not placed by specialists.

According to the dentist Yamel Villabrille, it is a complete mistake to think that these devices do not have the “capacity to exert any force on the teeth”. However, the reality is that, these implants exert such pressure that they cause pain for at least the first 3 days.

So although artists and celebrities have set the trend, It is not recommended to use implants of any kind, unless it has been recommended by a specialist.

Fashion trends can sometimes endanger our health and well-being, so we should always consult our doctor before doing actions like these.