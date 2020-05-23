We are locked up. Our minds tire of the loop that has been created in our lives and anxiety increases. However, every day great news arrives to lower you to stress and raise you to happiness. Now we have one that will probably entertain you for many hours to come. Nigel Godrich’s independent music program From the Basement is uploading his entire glorious archive to YouTube.

The project, directed by the producer of Radiohead, is remembered mainly for a couple of concerts by the British band: Radiohead: In Rainbows: From the Basement from 2008 and King of Limbs: Live from the Basement from 2011. Incidentally, the latter has just been released in its entirety.

But in addition to these two jewels, Godrich’s show featured dozens of established and up-and-coming artists performing intimate sets from a beautiful basement that brought fans closer to guest artists than ever before.

From the Basement was a program that, despite its difficulties, was in effect between 2006 and around 2012. And although it is best known for Radiohead’s performances, The show spanned three seasons featuring artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, and Beck..

The announcement of the release of all the material from From the Basement was made by Godrich through his Twitter account. “We did it against all odds”he wrote, before reciting some personal highlights.

We did it against all odds .. spanning 3 series .. It was a joy to record and film the likes of The Fall, The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Beck, Sparks and more. We captured Thom playing unrecorded songs for the first time, and the first TV of Laura Marling – nigel godrich 🌈 (@nigelgod) May 21, 2020

Godrich added in the twitter thread: “Sometimes it seems like people don’t realize there is more to FTB than just these amazing ‘Radiohead: From The Basement’ shows. It was an independent music television show created for the pure love of music… To look good and sound good… it is not a vehicle for a personality or a television magazine ”.

In addition to the great performances already mentioned, From the Basement featured performances by My Morning Jacket, Iggy and the Stooges, Cold War Kids, Moby, The Shins, Feist, Band of Horses, Andrew Bird, Thundercat and many more

At the moment the YouTube channel does not have all the performances of these artists, but Godrich says that it will rise more soon. For now let yourself be pampered with what we already have: The White Stripes, Thundercat and Jarvis Cocker.

