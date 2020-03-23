Jets officially announces the arrival of Teddy Bridgewater, .

Teddy Bridgewater will have a fresh start in a new place that suddenly seems to have quarterbacks to spare, and he could add one sooner.

The New York Jets signed the former Minnesota Vikings star to a one-year contract, in a deal that was formally announced Sunday.

The Bridgewater signing comes a day after the Jets made a trade for the Colts’ third draft pick – possibly with the intention of securing one of the best quarterbacks available. New York sent Indianapolis to its first-round pick – sixth overall – another two second-round and another second round next year.

The Jets rehired Josh McCown, who eventually makes it to the preseason as the starter, but he and Bridgewater are only under one-year contract.

So the focus in next month’s draft will be on finding the future of the franchise. New York also has Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, as well as Joel Stave, but neither is listed as a viable option to tenure, so their places on the team could be in serious danger.

