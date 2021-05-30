Jets crash and all seven occupants die in Tennessee

A small jet with seven people on board crashed into a lake in Tennessee on Saturday with no survivors, authorities said.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The Cessna C501 aircraft crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after it took off from an airport around 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. None of the occupants survived.

County authorities identified the seven deceased as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all from Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after their families were notified.

Rutherford County rescue teams were still at the crash site and were scheduled to work overnight, Rutherford County Fire Department Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders told a news conference.

Sanders said the ship appeared to have totally crashed into the lake.

We went from rescue actions to recovery actions… We are no longer looking for surviving victims at this time, ”stated Sanders.

Hours earlier, authorities had said that at least one person had died in the jet crash and that search teams found debris in the field and identified parts of the plane in the lake.

The authorities also did not release information about the search of the aircraft, which was heading from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to the Palm Beach International Airport.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told the news media that a witness saw the plane crash into the water near a marina.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration sent investigators to the crash site.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Nashville. Lake Persy Priest is a reservoir created by the J. Persy Priest Dam. The lake is frequented for boating and fishing.