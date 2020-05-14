Ian Anderson, legendary leader of the British rock band, Jethro Tull, has revealed in a recent interview that for a few years he has suffered from a lung disease that has no cure, for which the singer and well-known flute player “His days are numbered”.

It was in a conversation on the show The Big Interview on AXS TVof the journalist Dan Ratherwhere Anderson made public that he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), where the lungs lose the ability to provide you with enough oxygen.

“I’m going to tell you something that I’ve never said to anyone in public before: eI’m still suffering from an incurable lung disease that I was diagnosed with a couple of years ago ”Ian Anderson revealed after Dan Rather asked him about the difficulties of playing the flute on stage over the years.

“I have what are called exacerbations: periods when I have an infection that turns into severe bronchitis … Let’s cross my fingers, I haven’t had an exacerbation for 18 months and I’m taking medication. If I stay in a reasonably pollution-free environment in terms of air quality, I stay well. But my days are numbered“added the 72-year-old Scottish musician.

During the Interview, Anderson mentioned that having spent just over 50 years in the industry with Jethro Tull –Band that has become a cult band and who was the first to manage to sell more tickets for a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York– he believes that the smoke machines used in concerts are one of the things that caused the COPD that he suffers today, which has not given you more problems than when making a presentation

“The disease is not yet at the point where it affects my daily life, I can still run for the bus,” said Ian Anderson during the interview, in which He emphasized the fight he continues to wage against COPD, since he wants to use as much lung power as he still has.