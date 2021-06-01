Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is in the sights of Fiorentina; Gattuso wants it as a reinforcement

The Mexican footballer of the Porto, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, He could change teams for the 2021-22 season and one of those interested in signing him is Fiorentina from Italy, as assured by Juan Carlos Díaz, a journalist from TUDN.

Tecatito, who has 6 seasons at Porto de Portugal, has already managed to win 2 Leagues, a Cup and two Super Cups, so he would seek new challenges.

“The Tecatito Corona on Fiorentina’s radar! The Mexican footballer would be a target of the Italian team, Gennaro Gattuso, new coach of Fiore, would agree with the operation.” Wrote the journalist.

In addition to Fiorentina, other teams such as Sevilla would also be looking for the services of the Mexican for the following season.

Corona, with a 40 million dollar clause, went on to cost 20 in the month of May and June, so any team could pay to terminate their contract.

