Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona and his demand on the fans prior to the game vs Guatemala

The Mexican National Team has closed with its preparation training, facing the second match corresponding to matchday 2 of Group A in the 2021 Gold Cup facing the Guatemala selection.

In a press videoconference, the winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona addressed all the Mexican fans that will gather at the Cotton Bowl to avoid performing different acts against the rival and not making the forbidden cry.

“Without discriminating against the Gold Cup rivals, you always have to play as if we were doing it with the European teams, it is not frustrating as they think. I invite people not to cry out. We footballers and we all like to see people in the stadiums, “he said.

In addition, the Porto offensive affirmed that the loss of his teammate Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano It was a hard blow within the group but it will be a great motivation to dedicate each triumph in the Gold Cup to him.

“The Hirving Lozano thing moved us in the physical state, it is an important loss for us but he has to recover and be with his family. We have to be well,” he declared.

