The brother of the Madrid boxer Jesus Sanchez, Luis Domingo Sanchez, a great boxing fan and faithful follower of the career of the featherweight champion of Spain and the European Union, passed away last Saturday.

Luis Domingo, 44, died of an asthma attack. In the photo we see the two brothers, after Jesus won the EU title in 2019 by knocking out Dennis Ceylan in Denmark.

From ESPABOX our condolences to the family. D.E.P.