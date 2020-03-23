Jesús Rendón (‘OT 2020’) releases his first single, “Me tastes of salt”, on Friday March 27

‘OT 2020’ has been temporarily suspended due to the Government’s preventive measures against the coronavirus. The Academy closed its doors after trying to make its last gala without the technical means available to them on a television set, so RTVE and Gestmusic decided to postpone the continuation of the musical talent for when possible. Meanwhile, the contestants remain at home with their families waiting for the situation to improve. However, the triumphs have not paralyzed their projects; the last expelled from the edition, Jesús Rendón, will release his first single very soon.

Good morning beautiful people of the world ???? I remind you that on Friday the 27th at 0:00 my first single is released. We are going to use the hashtag #EsperandoMeSabeASal and tell me how you expect it. I am reading you ???? pic.twitter.com/fmzN44p6ST

– Jesús Rendón (@ soyJesusOT2020) March 23, 2020

At Gala 9, which was held within the Academy, Gèrard and Hugo Cobo were the nominees but there was no expulsion, so Jesús Rendón remains the last contestant on the show to leave the talent. Outside he gave the last touches to his first single, “It tastes like salt”, a theme that will finally see the light on Friday, March 27 at 00:00 on all digital platforms.

It is a song produced by David Santisteban, singer, author, composer and music producer who won the Goya Award for Best Original Song for “El Niño”, the film by Daniel Monzón. He has a long professional career as editor of hundreds of songs, among which are many singles from the old triumphs such as David Bisbal, Gisela, David Bustamante, Nuria Fergó, Sergio Rivero, Manuel Carrasco, Soraya Arnelas and Cepeda. He has also worked with other artists outside the ‘OT’ sphere such as Pastora Soler, Antonio José, Vanesa Martín, María Parrado, India Martínez, Tamara, David DeMaría, Luis Fonsi and Sergio Dalma, among many others.

Singles concert from home

On the other hand, the 24-hour channel of ‘OT’ is active again to continue entertaining followers of the format during this quarantine. Roberto Leal has presented, also from his home, the new programming of the channel, with reissues of the last three editions and exclusive content every day at 4:00 p.m. The last Sunday, Javy Ramírez, Maialen, Nick Maylo, Eli Rosex, Anne Lukin and Rafa Romera staged a free online concert where fans could listen live to their favorite artists perform the songs that are already on the market, except Ariadna, who due to a setback could not sing. Jesús Rendón has not had time, at least this time, since his single premieres at the end of the week. However, it is not ruled out that he will soon appear on the ‘OT 2020’ channel to perform it live.

