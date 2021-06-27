Jesús Navas will sign his renewal on Monday and will receive recognition from the club

06/27/2021 at 12:46 PM CEST

.

The captain of the Sevilla squad, Jesús Navas, will sign a new contract this Monday, which will be extended in three seasons, until 2024, the one that expired at the end of this month, and later the club will organize him in the anteroom of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium an act of recognition of his long and brilliant career in the entity in which he was trained.

Last Wednesday, the president Jose castro announced in the official club media the agreement for the footballer born in the Sevillian town of Los Palacios 35 years ago to renew his relationship with the team, so it will be this Monday when the signing of the new documents is formalized.

To do this, Sevilla reported this Sunday that the international right wing will interrupt his vacation to close the extension of the contract and also to receive this recognition from 12.30 pm.

The Seville entity recalls that Navas He arrived at the Sevilla quarry at the age of 15 and his debut in the first team took place in November 2003, just two days after reaching the age of majority.

From the 2004-05 season it had a first-team record and in its second season the titles began to arrive. He was double champion of the UEFA Cup, double champion of the King’s Cup and champion of the European Super Cup and that of Spain, as well as World champion in South Africa 2010 with Spain, with which he had premiered in the absolute category in November 2009, and champion of Euro 2012.

After thirteen years in Nervión, the player went to the Premier League in the summer of 2013 and signed for Manchester City, where he spent four seasons and achieved one league and two English league cups.

After fulfilling a contract in Manchester, he returned to Sevilla in 2017 at the age of 32 to increase his resume, since last August in Cologne (Germany) he managed to lift his third Europa League as captain.

Jesus NavasAn absolute international on 51 occasions and with 571 official matches as a Sevilla player, he is the player in the club’s history with the most appearances in his first team.