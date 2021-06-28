Jesús Navas renews with Sevilla FC and increases his record at the club

Player with the most matches

The captain of the Sevilla FC squad, Jesús Navas, extended the contract that expired at the end of this month for three seasons this Monday. The footballer born in the Sevillian town of Los Palacios 35 years ago renews until 2024 with the Nervión team.

Navas arrived at the quarry of the Andalusian team with 15 years and his debut in the first team took place in November 2003, just two days after reaching the age of majority.

Jesús Navas played four years at Manchester City

After thirteen years at Sevilla FC, the player left for the Premier League in the summer of 2013 and signed for Manchester City in exchange for € 20 million. There he spent four seasons and achieved a league and two English league cups.

After fulfilling a contract in Manchester, he returned to Sevilla in 2017 at the age of 32 to increase his resume, since last August in Cologne (Germany) he managed to lift his third Europa League as captain. Jesús Navas, an absolute international on 46 occasions and with more than 560 official matches as a Sevilla player, is the player in the club’s history with the most appearances in his first team.

De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga

34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)

Data as of June 10, 2021

33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M

32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)

31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)

30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M

29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)

28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M

26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)

25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)

24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)

23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)

22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)

20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M

18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M

17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M

16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)

14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)

13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M

11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)

10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)

9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)

7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M

6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M

5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M

4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)

