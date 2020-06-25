After spending the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in the city of New York, Where he lives, Jesus Navarro, the vocal leader of the group ReikHe decided to return to his native Mexico to spend the rest of the family confinement.

« I live there, but I needed to come. Here is my sister and many more« the singer told Efe during a video call to talk about « Beauty and the Beast« , Reik’s most recent collaboration with his Colombian colleagues in Morat, but that became a reflection on the future of music and its inspirations.

Somehow, the theme consolidates much of what Reik’s search has been in recent years, when he left the confines of the romantic ballad, to seek his place in today’s pop music, which has a significant influence on genres. spontaneously born in American and Latin American cities.

« The Morat and we have known each other for years, but this is the first time that we have managed to achieve an issue together, » Navarro revealed shortly after the earthquake that struck Mexico on Tuesday.

« Beauty and the Beast« An important space has opened with more than 11 million views on YouTube in its first week, but it also allowed groups to » enjoy the space in which « their styles and » merge.to play« with their voices, the artist explained.

« We are more than happy with the result, »It was very good and it represents the two bands« he added.

Musically, Navarro explained that the main melody was in charge of the three singers of the two bands. He for Reik and Juan Pablo Villamil and Juan Pablo Isaza for Morat.

« But yes, in the choirs there are parts in which the seven of us sing« he indicated.

Reik is a trio, which in addition to Navarro has Julio Ramírez and Gilberto « Bibi« Marín, whom he defines as » brothers « , while Morat is a quartet also made up of Simón and Martín Vargas.

« Achieving the song took time because we were recording it in parts. The musicians of each band on one side, then the singers. Sometimes one band, sometimes another. It was complex, » confessed Navarro.

The result is pop with vocal arrangements that are at the center of Navarro’s interpretive influences. A little R&B, with harmonies of some of his favorite representatives among which he mentions Boyz II Men, and the ballads of Ricardo Montaner.

A SLIGHT VIDEO

The video for « Beauty and the Beast » could not be further from the children’s story they borrowed for the song.

With warm colors and romantic filters, director Nuno Gómes told his camera about the rehearsal and staging process of a presentation by the two bands, while a love is consolidated in parallel.

« It was recorded at the end of 2019 at the Esperanza Iris theater in Mexico City and was one of the best experiences I’ve had« Navarro stated.

« Nuno has a great team, where they work with respect, without drama, with a lot of calm and a good atmosphere. The Morat are very calm and we are also light. We were all in the same team, » he recalled.

When they finished they went to eat at a French restaurant and they all ended up « half drunk », a memory that draws the singer’s face of fun as he confesses to being delighted with this stage of Reik, in which they play « with any gender”And they work with like-minded artists, or they just like them.

RELEASING COLLABORATIONS

That communion between artists in musical style and in the way of facing life is not easy to find, but Navarro considers himself lucky, since the trio is in a phase in which they can choose with whom and how they work.

« By accepting what we offer, the public gave us that key« , he claimed.

The key came in the form of reproductions and downloads of his album « Des / Amor », which included « I already learned » a first collaboration with Nicky Jam.

Although there was no one to accuse them of getting on the reggaeton train to achieve greater popularity, the fans supported them and since then they have continued to explore genres and styles.

The list of Reik’s collaborations highlights « I refuse« with Ozuna and Wisin, »Friends with benefits« with Maluma, » Undecided « with J Balvin and Lalo Ebratt, »Enemies« with Aitana and » Un año « , the song with Sebastián Yatra with which they received three Lo Nuestro Awards.

Before « Beauty and the Beast » they also presented « If you say yes« , a song that, worked with Camilo and Farruko, was placed this week at the top of Billboard’s Latin Air Play list, which includes the most popular songs on the radio.

« We are in a great moment« Navarro acknowledged, even the best of Reik’s 17 years in existence.

Of course, he said, the future has disappeared with the pandemic, because he feels more comfortable thinking about « how lucky he is to be able to continue releasing songs from Mexico and surrounded by family«