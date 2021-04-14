Jesús Moré is Silvia Navarro’s love from the past in ‘La Suerte de Loli’

Jesus More, the attractive actor who plays Salvador Bravo, the love of the past of Silvia Navarro In ‘La Suerte de Loli’, a new stage of her life has begun in the city of Los Angeles, California. After finishing his acclaimed performance as Omar Terán, president of Mexico in the fiction of the famous series ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, the actor moved to the mecca of cinema to continue his training and break new ground in the industry.

Today he welcomes us to his home, in the heart of Hollywood, to open his soul in a talk in which he speaks, like never before, about life, love, his illusions and his experience during the pandemic, in addition to reveal that he was one of the first to suffer from COVID-19 after arriving at LA All exclusively for our readers of HOLA! USES.

Here you can see behind the scenes of this spectacular photoshoot: