Jesús Molina launches ‘recadito’ to the fans due to the lack of reinforcements

Jesús Molina, player and captain of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, assured that although the Flock does not have reinforcements for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, it will compete to enter the league and fight for the Mexican soccer title.

In an interview for W Deportes, Molina took the opportunity to send a message to the Chivas fans for the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, asking them for patience due to the lack of reinforcements and titles in the team and hopes that they will give a chance to the youth of the staff.

“Asking the fans for patience, I know we haven’t won a championship for a long time, but now we have to trust the youngsters,” he said.

“Although there have been no reinforcements as such, it is also because there is no resource, we come from a pandemic. It is a complicated economic issue, “he added.

Along the same lines, Jesús Molina highlighted Chivas’ intention to play with the quarry and trust Mexican players, regardless of the fact that other Liga MX clubs invest millions in reinforcements season by season.

“Betting on the quarry is the idea of ​​the board of directors and coaching staff. It is worth playing with young people and that Chivas can have a good tournament ”, he concluded.

