Guadalajara.- Despite his Americanist past and keeping a respect for them, the player Jesús Molina confessed at this time his heart belongs to Chivas, and he has the illusion of being able to finish his career with the Amaury Vergara team.

Undoubtedly, I really long to be able to retire in Chivas, it is a great team in Liga MX, it fights to qualify and continue to transcend, to overcome the hated rival, sportingly speaking and I want to be part of the history of this Guadalajara, I know this stage will good, we are going to make history in this club “, he mentioned in an Instagram live.

The now Guadalajara captain confessed that he never imagined playing for the Sacred Flock, however he added that when the opportunity arose he did not hesitate for a second to put on the ‘red and white’ shirt.

I am sincere, I like to be honest, I never imagined arriving in Chivas, it never crossed my mind, but when the opportunity presented itself, do not hesitate. I knew that I was going to be criticized for my past and I knew that I had to demonstrate, to teach. There are people who criticize me and there are others who support me, most of them are with me, that’s why I urgently need to be champion and enter the team’s history, “he said.

Would you like to see him finish his career in the ‘Herd? ⚪️ The captain of Chivas, Jesús Molina, shared his desire to retire in the Sacred Flock, an institution that he represents today and is one of the leaders of the campus © ️⚽️https: //t.co/xIkPPicTL3 pic.twitter.com/ KOqE4h4W4K – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro)

May 1, 2020

“Chuy” Molina has had a great professional career since his debut with the Tigres at UANL, obtaining titles with América and Santos Laguna, in addition to wearing the shirt of the Mexican national team on several occasions, so his commitment to Chivas has never left in doubt.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Dallas Cowboys signs Andy Dalton

Cannavaro: “Maradona was the best of all and Ronaldo is the only one who approaches him”

.