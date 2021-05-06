Jesús Molina boasts the “power” of Chivas and makes Pachuca tremble

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face this Sunday, May 9, the Tuzos del Pachuca, in search of the pass to the Liguilla of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, and Jesús Molina already “boasted” the offensive power that the Sacred Flock has in the face of the playoffs.

At a press conference, the Chivas captain assured that they will have to show their best version if they want to advance to the next round and highlighted the quality of players such as Alexis Vega, José Juan Macías and Jesús Angulo, who can contribute a lot to the offense. .

“We have to be our best version individually so that we are a team that proposes, we have a lot of dynamics, it is a very young team, on offense we can get a lot of profit with Angulo, Vega, Antuna, Macías, Beltrán, there are many who give that dynamic, you have to be at our best level to make it count “

Molina also spoke about the competition that exists in the midfield with homegrown players like Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres and Fernando Beltrán, which increases the level of the team and also helps him to continue fighting to maintain ownership.

“They are great players, dynamic, they are homegrown players and they know what it means to carry this shield, Sergio and ‘Lalo’ are not only the future but also the present, together with Beltrán, that internal competition is what makes the teams achieve important things “

Regarding the game they plan against Pachuca, Molina commented that they have to go out and seek victory from the beginning and not speculate about reaching penalties, although it is a scenario that they are aware of could be presented.

“You have to be prepared for everything, the intention is to win the game without having to go to penalties, we will surely practice them because in football everything can happen, we have to focus on work to specify them if they are required”

