The captain of Guadalajara Jesús Molina, hopes that the virtual meeting this Wednesday between the people of long pants of Liga MX and authorities, will not reach the conclusion of canceling the tournament and if so, that they do not give Cruz Azul a championship either. .

“The ideal is to finish, maybe double days, then go to the Liguilla; in another scenario it would be to qualify the eight best seeds, but I also do not consider it fair that he is the Cruz Azul champion, because he has a point advantage with second place, he does have a good tournament, but you have to wait. “

“The other possibility is for the tournament to merge with the one that follows, but giving priority to the position we have at the moment, giving credit to what we have done.”

Molina already observed how in the Bundesliga he returned to official activity and in the Liga MX, also in case the Clausura resumes on date 11, that the protocols are excellent.

“Being able to return is something we want, as long as the conditions are there, there is no fear, I am willing to return, we have all been careful and responsible and personally I think I have taken good care of myself, I have been locked up with the Family, I’ve had basic needs to cover, like going for food, but the rest of the players have taken good care of us. “

Molina said that Chivas is physically very well, because they have not slowed down and he is sure even, without seeing how the other teams have worked, that they are much better in this aspect.

“In the physical it can cost us a lot, but we have not rested anything, I think we have taken a lot of advantage in that, the adaptation process, the rhythm and the game dynamics we will take in one or two weeks, but outside of that we are very all right”.

The containment, who wants to end his career at Guadalajara, finished saying that he is waiting for the announcement to be made, is that Liga MX will return for the regular tournament to run and then Liguilla, which would be the fairest thing.

“I am in the best disposition to return, surely we will all be fine, but I would love for the tournament to continue, we are barely in a Liguilla position, we were on the rise, with wins, the team painted well, we will return better but we do want to return I don’t see how it can be canceled. “

