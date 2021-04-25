Jesús Mariñas assures that Rocío Carrasco’s version “is a pre-paid montage”

The serial documentary about Rocío Carrasco, with interviews included, which is broadcasting the Telecinco television network, has millions of viewers in suspense. Many figures from the pink press have taken a position on the issue, and the last to do so was veteran journalist Jesús Mariñas.

In statements to the magazine Diez Minutos, Mariñas has attacked the daughter of singer Rocío Jurado and boxer Pedro Carrasco. “I believe that it is a montage after payment of the amount“, says Mariñas, who in his time was very close to Rocío Jurado.

Mariñas emphasizes that the staging is not real, beyond her testimony. The veteran journalist compares Carrasco’s appearances with which he did in the program that made the Galician journalist famous, Tómbola.

“I believe that more than this. This is prefabricated, mounted and theatrical“, says Jesús Mariñas, who is 78 years old and who for years was the most famous specialist in the pink press in Spain.

Mariñas has also remembered with good eyes the figure of Antonio David Flores, of which he affirms that he always got on well when he went to the programs and that later he has continued his career as a talk show host.

The documentary about Rocío Carrasco, entitled Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, began broadcasting on Sundays and now it does so on Thursdays, it consists of 12 episodes plus one pilot, zero, which was the first to be issued.