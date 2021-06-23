Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona is close to being Sevilla’s new reinforcement

The Mexican footballer from Porto, Jesús Manuel Corona, could go on to play in the Spanish League, because according to the Spanish media, he is close to signing with Sevilla for the 2021-22 season.

The Seviilla strategist, with past Porto, Julen Lopetegui would have asked Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona for the Nervionense team and according to ABC de Andalucía, he is one call away from being a new Sevillista player.

According to the aforementioned media, the only thing missing would be the approval of the Portuguese team, who owns the Mexican soccer player’s letter.

It is worth mentioning that the termination clause of Tecatito will drop to 20 million euros during the months of May and June, so Julen Lopetegui could have taken a look to take the Mexican footballer Portugal to Sevilla in the next transfer market.

Corona arrived at Porto in 2016 and has positioned himself as one of the most valuable players on the team and the last Mexican in the Portuguese team, taking into account that at some point there were 6 Mexican players; Diego Reyes, Héctor Herrera, Miguel Layún, Omar Govea, Raúl Gudiño and Tecatito.

