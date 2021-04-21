Jesús Luzardo Oakland Athletics movie major league news 2021 in Spanish

The Venezuelan pitcher Jesus Luzardo allowed only two hits and walked six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Athletic from Oakland sweep the Minnesota Twins and win their 10th game in a row in the 2021 season of MLB, just half of his remembered streak of 20 wins in a row staged in the movie Moneyball.

If there is a movie and a word associated with the Athletic from Oakland on MLB It’s Moneyball and the current A’s the hottest team in the Major Leagues in the 2021 campaign reminds us of that, as returning to action after Monday’s game postponement, they continued their streak of dominance by sweeping on a doubleheader against the Twins with a pair of shutouts.

A jewel thrown by Sean Manaea in a 7-0 victory in Game 1 was followed by a strong outing of Jesus Luzardo in the 1-0 victory in Game 2, marking only the third time in the history of Oakland that the Athletic they held a runless opponent in both games from a doubleheader and the first time since September 9, 1974, when Vida Blue and Catfish Hunter combined to blank the Kansas City Royals with two shutouts.

During that stretch of 10 games won in a row, the starting pitchers of the Athletic from Oakland They shine 7-0 with a 2.09 ERA in 56 innings.

“I would say that we are motivated to see each other. I see all these guys are doing well and we just said, ‘Iron sharpens iron. When they’re doing well, you don’t want to be a weak link. You have to go out and do your thing. We all feel the same and have a lot of fun doing it, ”he said. Jesus Luzardo.

Jesus Luzardo has not yet reached the level of ace expected by the Athletic from Oakland. The 23-year-old southpaw is struggling with the inconsistencies most young pitchers of his caliber face early in his career. But outings like the one he made Tuesday night are what keep Oakland confident that Luzardo could be on the line for a breakthrough this season.

Luzardo he did quick work with the Twins, allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. His electric arm was on full display, with his last pitch a 96.7 mph fastball that Ryan Jeffers passed for strike three.

Many things were different in Jesus Luzardo Tuesday, and not just with his pitching. After the shortest start of his career in which he allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings against the D-backs last week, Luzardo decided to turn things around. He removed his contact lenses and went back to wearing his glasses on the mound, something he had done in all his appearances before this season, dating back to his minor league days. He also changed his lead song to Bryant Myers’ “WOW,” the song he used in 2020 before tweaking a few different tunes earlier this season.

“I felt like I was getting away from myself. That look is just my thing. Now, I am back to myself, ”he said. Jesus Luzardo.

The line of Jesus Luzardo It can be a beauty when it works for you. Feeling good control against the Twins, he made the most of it, throwing it on 60 percent of his pitches and generating nine puffs, the most he had on any of his pitches.

The dazzling straight of Jesus Luzardo, which peaked at 99.1 miles per hour (mph), is just one part of the equation that makes Luzardo so special. It has another quality that cannot be taught: resilience. Luzardo’s rebound from a difficult outing last week wasn’t the first time he showed this trait. Two of his four blank starts last season also came after tough starts in which he allowed four runs and six runs.

“He’s really talented and he’s very confident. He had to go through some difficult sections. But it seems that when he has a difficult game, he comes back and responds ”, said the manager of the Athletic from Oakland, Bob Melvin.

Jesus Luzardo he even defended himself against some external adversity. During the fifth inning with one out and one runner, the umpires told Luzardo and his teammates to leave the field after a light tower went out on the top floor of the Colosseum, similar to the problem that occurred on May 7, 2019, when the lights went out before Mike Fiers threw a no-hitter later that night.

Keeping your arm warm by throwing 12 pitches in the bullpen, Jesus Luzardo he overcame a 25-minute delay and retired three of his last four batters, two through strikeouts.

“It was definitely weird. It had never happened to me before. Heard it happened in 2019 and Fiers threw a no-hitter, so that was the joke. I am glad that we have entered the game “, he closed Jesus Luzardo.

