Jesús Luzardo apologized after his unusual injury

The Venezuelan pitcher in the MLB of the Athletic from Oakland, Jesus Luzardo offered him sorry to your organization after the unusual injury who suffered a few days ago playing video games.

Luzardo The 23-year-old apologized to his teammates and franchise manager Bob Melvin after his little finger injury from hitting playing PlayStation.

“I’m a 23-year-old boy, I make mistakes,” he said. Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday. “I think a lot of people don’t realize that we are people and we will make mistakes, the same mistakes as the fans, the same mistakes as people who have normal jobs.”

The Peruvian-Venezuelan organization of the Athletic of Oakland, it is still unknown how long he could be outside the mound Big leagues due to the consequences on his broken little finger.

Before your injury, Jesus Luzardo had just one win, three losses and a 5.79 ERA with 3rd strikeouts in 28 innings pitched in the MLB.

The pitcher’s loss is sensitive for Oakland’s rotation. However, they hope that he will return soon and the same player did well by offering sorry to your franchise partners in the Big leagues.