Jesús Gómez and Carla Domínguez pulverize records in Nerja

The athlete from Burgos Jesús Gómez broke the Spanish record of 1,000 meters this Wednesday with a time of 2: 15.99 during the second edition of the Nerja Challenge 2021.

The previous record was held by Fermín Cacho, with a record of 2.16.15, obtained on September 16, 1993 at the Francisco Ramón Higueras de Andújar Memorial (Jaén).

For its part, Catalan athlete Carla Domínguez has broken the national record of 2,000 meters in the sub 20 and 23 categories with a mark of 5: 56.63 in the course of the second edition of the Nerja Challenge (Málaga), where previously they had surpassed the 1,000 meters sub 23, in charge of Daniela García, and the total of 1,000 by Jesús Gómez.

The previous record of 2,000 sub 20 and 23 was held by Angelínes Rodríguez, who achieved it in 1988, with 6: 01.94.