Banco de México has continued with a monetary politics accommodative throughout the year along with the national economic slowdown. The interest rate is currently at 5.5 percent and it is very likely to drop by an additional 50 basis points this week. By lowering the interest rate, investment, consumption and exports are encouraged. However, will Banxico be able to continue reducing the target interest rate?

The key lies in monitoring core inflation, which has recently risen to levels close to the upper range of variability of the monetary authority. In May, core inflation stood at 3.64 percent, from 3.5 percent previously. This in an environment of a sharp slowdown in aggregate demand. Within core inflation, growth of 6.6 percent in food, beverages and tobacco stands out. Why is this related to the Banxico rate cut?

If this trend continues, it is highly likely that Banxico will no longer be able to continue cutting the interest rate. Otherwise it could further raise core inflation and thus headline inflation. The latter registers an annual growth of 2.84 percent in the same month. However, it should be noted that this price level is related to the deflation of energy prices that were recently observed, a trend that is beginning to reverse and that could have an impact on general inflation.

Thus, I estimate that Banxico will make a cut of 50 basis points and then it will have to stop. The same estimates by Banxico indicate that we are at a neutral rate level very similar to the nominal one. And why is the price of the underlying component rising? The adverse economic impact appears to stem more from a supply shock than from a demand shock. In other words, the suspension of the activities of the Industrial production It affected more strongly the sharp drop in private consumption due to confinement. This coupled with the fact that the peso has lost value throughout the year and has caused an increase in the cost of imports.

