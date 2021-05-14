Jesús “El Rey” Zambada receives another “award” for betraying “El Chapo” and giving testimony in court

Jesus “The King” Zambada played his cards well when he found himself with no way out before the US authorities, because in exchange for collaborating so that prosecutors will achieve the sentence of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera he was able to be integrated into a protection program and economic sanctions were withdrawn.

Information released by the United States Department of the Treasury says that Zambada was removed from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

A Reuters report indicated that the authority justified the decision because Zambada no longer participated in sanctionable activities.

“El Rey” was arrested in 2008 after a shooting in Mexico City, where he was suspected of controlling drug trafficking through the International Airport.

Four years later, he was extradited and accused of drug trafficking, but with his collaboration in the capture and trial of Guzmán Loera, he would have reached a witness protection agreement – something not confirmed by the authorities – considered his first award for betraying whoever he was. partner in the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the agency’s report, Zambada had shown “a change in behavior and circumstances,” which allowed him to be reassigned, with no evidence against him.

“El Rey” is the brother of the other leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, for whom the DEA offers $ 5 million dollars.

During the trial, “El Rey” launched some of the most intense accusations against former Mexican officials, such as having paid between $ 3 and $ 5 million to Genaro Garcia Luna, who was secretary of Public Security of the government of Felipe Calderón.

Although no evidence was shown, Zambada’s statements could have served the authorities for other cases, in addition to Guzmán Loera’s, since the same prosecutors who participated in the process against “El Chapo” are working on the case of García Luna, who he is being held in a prison in Brooklyn.

At the beginning of 2020, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) no longer had Zambada in its custody, but there was no official report of what had happened, sparking suspicions that he had been sent to the witness program. protected.

The 15 aid workers who gave testimony in the Eastern District Court of New York against Guzmán Loera received some type of “reward” for their collaboration, such as reduced sentences, cash payments and integration into the protected witness program.

Guzmán Loera is serving a life sentence at the Supermax in Florence, Colorado.