Cruz Azul v Pachuca – Closing Tournament 2020 Liga MX | Manuel Velasquez / .
The goalkeeper and captain of the Cruz Azul Celestial Machine, Jose de Jesus Corona, showed his support for the president of the club and the Cooperative, Guillermo Álvarez, after it was revealed that it is being investigated by the Financial Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.
Message from our captain Jesús Corona addressed to Lic. Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas. pic.twitter.com/cQXrDzZeRZ
– BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzulCD) June 8, 2020
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
“We have already received the video you made, on the subject that has us calm because we know the type of person that you are and your team supports you and recognizes you as a great person. A person who has always sought the good of the company and therefore is solid and successful, “said the captain, representing the entire team.
Likewise. He reiterated that they trust his management despite the fact that there are cooperative members who are trying to destabilize their work at the head of the institution. “We know that there are envious people who always seek to destabilize, but rest assured, we recognize you, we value you very much and we are grateful to you for the work you do. His team is with you, Graduate ‘Billy’ Álvarez and thank you for the support you have always given us and more in these difficult times ”, he concluded.
Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez, the director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, broke the silence and denied the accusations against him for fraud and embezzlement. #SeFuerteMéxico #DePisaYCorreTV today with @MendivilCrystal pic.twitter.com/oQMEnFUK7v
– Imagen Televisión (@ImagenTVMex) June 9, 2020
Prior to the message of solidarity from the celestial referent, the director of the Cooperative denied and rejected the accusations against him and published a message detailing the fraud and embezzlement to which he has been subjected.