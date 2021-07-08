Jesús Corona could play the Champion of Champions and the start of the Apertura

The Cruz Azul Machine may have Jose de Jesus Corona for their duel of the Champion of Champions against Club León, in addition to the match on Day 1 of the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League, before him Mazatlan FC.

According to information from Mac Reséndiz for ESPN, Cruz Azul appealed the sanction of the Disciplinary Commission based on an article of the regulation that indicates that the punished players can be authorized if the club has players called up to the national team.

In the case of the Machine, Orbelín Pineda was summoned with the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup, while Sebastián Jurado, Roberto Alvarado and Luis Romo were called up by the Tri Sub-23 for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It should be noted that the sanction of “Chuy” Corona, of two matches for attacking the Commissioner of the MX League in the final of the Clausura 2021, will not disappear, but will have to be fulfilled later.

So far, the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission has not issued any statement on the matter, although Jesús Corona is concentrating with the Machine in the United States in the face of the Campeón de Campeones vs León.

