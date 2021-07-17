Jesús ‘Chapito’ Sánchez and his message to the fans prior to the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara closed their preseason tour of the United States, with a victory against the Tuzos del Pachuca facing the beginning of Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The defender Jesús ‘Chapito’ Sánchez has manifested himself on social networks with a message to the faithful fans of the Sacred Rebaño team, on the way to the Guadalajara’s debut against him Athletic San Luis.

“The pre-season stage and the preparation games are over, now the important thing is coming and we are going to fight with a lot of union, sacrifice and humility. Chivas always on top!” He wrote along with some photos of the pre-season.

It should be noted that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will begin their journey through the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the visit of Atlético San Luis at the Akron stadium on Saturday, July 24.

